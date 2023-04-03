The announcement of the mayor Enri Vallejos for the ex-combatants of Malvinas

During the tribute to the Fallen and Veterans of the Malvinas War, the Municipal Mayor highlighted that “here in Reconquista, we are infinitely grateful to our Malvinas heroes and all their loved ones, for everything they do to keep the memory alive and continue to honor our soil.”

In this regard, he added that “I am convinced that we must continue working together to build a more prosperous and fair future for all, a future in which the sacrifice of our heroes has not been in vain.”

“For this reason, I want to announce to everyone that the request of our former combatants already has a favorable response to have a space in the La Estación Cultural Complex in Reconquista,” said Mayor Dr. Amadeo Enrique Vallejos, “to have our own Museum of Malvinas, in this way, his legacy will live forever among us,” he concluded.