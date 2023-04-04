The Beginning of Trump’s End / Editorial by Correspondent Dirk Hautkapp

BERLINER MORGENPOST

America is not only challenged to the maximum in the major conflicts with Russia and China. Domestically, too, construction sites are piling up that require everyone’s attention – from the wave of deadly gun violence to the drug epidemic to the programmed bankruptcy of the social systems. But instead of solving them, the superpower is once again caught in the endless spiral of sordid stories of the most cunning political shell-shimmer in recent history: Donald Trump.

The 45th President, who, according to polls to the chagrin of a majority of all voters, also wants to become the 47th, has had to answer in court since Tuesday as the first ex-Commander-in-Chief. The fact that the routine matter of an indictment reading was treated by many media almost like the moon landing does not bode well for the future. It will be weeks before it is finally clarified how the allegations of fraudulently calculated hush money payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels from Administrative offenses could mutate into serious criminal offences. There are over 30 in number. A possible verdict could take months, acquittal by the way not excluded – a single jury member is enough for that. Until then, the crowd of sympathizers about political justice that Trump has fueled every day for pecuniary reasons (donations!) will rant, damage the rule of law and allow polarization in the country to escalate further.

Hopefully the resentment stays below the threshold of violence. A second “storming of the Capitol” – unthinkable. The decisive factor is that today there is nothing to suggest that the most recent legal drama will bring Trump closer to his goal of moving back into the White House in January 2025 and subjecting America to an autocratic drastic cure. Stubborn Trumpians will bind themselves even more closely to the man. But cult worship no longer wins elections.

In order not to cross the finish line second behind his designated rival Joe Biden, as he did in 2020, Trump must win significant contingents of moderate and non-partisan voters over to his side. According to everything that pollsters have collected to date, this can hardly be achieved. The majority of Americans are simply fed up with the “drama queen” – even if political approaches such as illegal immigration or the anti-China course remain capable of winning a majority. In addition, the indictment in New York is only the starting shot. Trump’s criminally anti-democratic contortions on January 6, 2021, his subsequent attempt at rigging the election in Georgia and the theft of sensitive state secrets will soon identify the 76-year-old as a repeat offender who can no longer be resocialized and who should not be given public office. That’s not what Trump haters say. That’s what top Republicans say, mostly behind closed doors.

Their demonstratively displayed support for Trump is as provisional as it is opportunistic. In truth, they want the party godfather to leave. Under him, the “Grand Old Party” has accumulated defeats en masse. The conviction that no more presidential elections can be won with Donald Trump is widespread; even if hardly anyone says it openly for fear of retaliation. In time this fear will dissipate. Good this way. April 4, 2023 must be the beginning of Donald Trump’s end.

