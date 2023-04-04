The best days in April for hair cutting, according to the lunar calendar

Many human activities are governed by different cycles or phases of nature, among them the theme of agriculture, which is based on the different phases of the Luna, since much time has been taken into account of the lunar cycles to carry out certain tasks in the field.

But the lunar calendar also serves as a guide when choosing certain rituals for body and beauty care, above all to know when is the perfect moment to make a change of look that involves cutting your hair.

Depending on the height at which the Luna is found and the position of other stars, biodynamic agriculture divides the lunar cycle into what it calls “flower periods”, “hoja periods” or “root periods”. In each one of these periods the influence of the Luna is different, both in the plants and in the people, making that care results in each case much more effective than others.

Precisely, in the “today” and “root” periods, they are considered the most advisable when it comes to cutting the hair, depending on the result you are looking for. If you want your hair to grow very fast, it is best to choose a “today” period. On the other hand, if you want to strengthen it, you have to choose the cut during the “root” period.

April lunar calendar: Best days to cut your hair

If you are looking for the hair to cut fortress, the best days to do it are:

* Martes 4: If you choose that day, do it after 1 pm.

* Children 5: Any time of the day is perfect for cutting the hair and strengthening the roots.

* Miércoles 11: Since very early until 15 hours it is ideal to carry out the change of look.

April lunar calendar: Best days to cut your hair

If you are looking for the hair to cut fortress, the best days to do it are:

* Martes 4: If you choose that day, do it after 1 pm.

* Children 5: Any time of the day is perfect for cutting the hair and strengthening the roots.

* Miércoles 11: Since very early until 15 hours it is ideal to carry out the change of look.