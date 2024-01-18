The cameras return to Miami-Dade, this time in school zones

MIAMI .- Las cameras security cameras, popularly known in recent times as ‘red light cameras’, will return to Miami-Dade but this time not at road intersections, like a few years ago, but in school zones.

On Wednesday, the County Commission approved 10-3 a proposal to install cameras in the vicinity of 206 schools located in unincorporated areas of Miami-Dade.

The contract will be awarded to the Reedspeed Georgia Companywhich, as agreed, will assume the installation, maintenance and costs of the security system with photo-fines.

The camera system will be able to detect a driver speeding through school zones and will send the offender’s information to the police before validating the fine. The fine will then be mailed to the vehicle owner’s address.

Current traffic rules state that a police officer can issue a ticket for any speed over 15 MPH in a school zone. The camera will activate within 11 MPH over the speed limit.

How much will the County receive for the cameras?

According to the project’s sponsor, Commissioner Anthony Rodríguez, the fine will be $100. Of that amount, $41 will go to the County, $40 to the school district and other funds, and the remaining $19 to the contractor.

Penalties imposed through this system will not add points to the driver’s license. It also won’t affect your car insurance, as explained.

The contract with the Reedspeed Georgia firm will be for a total of six years, but after each cycle the County can choose not to renew it without any penalty.

Commissioners opposed to the measure, such as René García, criticized the step taken in the county legislative body. “How are we going to award a $240 million contract to a company without going to a tender?”Garcia wondered.

“Then we will have questions about how this program will be administered and who will receive the fines,” he said.

In recent years, the vast majority of Miami-Dade cities dismantled the so-called ‘red light cameras’, due to a series of questions from the community.