Suspect arrested in stabbing case

Police have in custody Jerman Rigeur, 27, who is a suspect in several stabbings in Queens, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for four stabbings in Queens in the last two days and one more in Brooklyn last week.

On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., one of the 74-year-old victims was walking on the sidewalk at 134th Avenue and 158th Street when the attacker stabbed him in the abdomen. In video images you can see when the victim enters the laundry room where she asked for help.

The other victim was a 41-year-old man, who was stabbed in the back minutes later, according to police.

The third attack occurred about 25 minutes later at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue. The victim was a 36-year-old man.

The suspect would be a man who appears in the images with a hood and for whom the authorities offered a reward of $3,500 to find his whereabouts.

🚨WANTED🚨 The subject in these photos

wanted for stabbing four victims in southern Queens.

If you have information, DM @nypdtips o 📞 (888)57-PISTA (74782). — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnoticias) January 17, 2024

Throughout the day, several detectives and uniformed officers were searching for him in the Rochdale neighborhood of Queens.

According to the preliminary investigation, everything indicates that this would be the same individual who attacked a 34-year-old woman with a knife on Tuesday night on 124th Avenue and 158th Street, also in Queens.

The fifth incident occurred on January 8 when police received a call of an assault around 157th Street and 137th Avenue, where a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the back. The victim is in stable condition. According to the NYPD and according to the description of the victims, the attacker is the same individual.

The police had asked for the collaboration of the public to find the suspect, in addition to the reward that was offered. You were asked to call 1-888 57-PISTA.