Hamas killed a New Yorker on October 7

The Israeli Defense Forces confirm that a man from New York City died after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

Itay Chen, who had lived in Israel since he was nine, had dual citizenship.

He joined the Israeli army and was deployed to the Gaza border.

Authorities initially declared Chen “missing in action.”

His family released a statement that reads, in part: “We are heartbroken. We loved him so much and we would have done anything to bring him home alive.”

They assured that they will not stop working until each hostage returns to their families.

