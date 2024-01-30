The Caribbean Series was created in Miami, the city that receives it for the third time.

MIAMI.- The idea of ​​bringing together the winter champions in the Caribbean Series, created by Venezuelan businessmen Óscar “El Negro” Prieto and Pablo Morales after seeing the success of the Inter-American Series, was executed in Miami in 1948 when they presented the proposal before a convention. of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation made up – at that time – of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Panama and Venezuela.

A year later, in Havana the agreement was signed that began the first stage of the tournament that was played until 1960 when the dictatorship of Fidel Castro was established, who prohibited private teams.

The tyranny, which still holds Cuba hostage, prevented the Caribbean Series from being played for 10 years. Of the 12 editions that were held in that era, Cuba won seven, Puerto Rico four, Panama one and Venezuela none.

In 1970 the leagues of Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic decided to resume the event with interleague games, which was a failure, since participation was unequal.

A year later, the entry of the Mexican Pacific League, representing Mexico, was confirmed. This is how the second phase of the Caribbean Series came to life and only the 1981 edition was canceled since then, due to a players’ strike.

Cuba’s return to the Caribbean Series after 55 years

After Fidel Castro’s dictatorship banned private teams, and all teams on the Island were amateur, it took Cuba 53 years to return to the Caribbean Series.

At that time, commissioner Juan Francisco Cuello Herrera indicated that Cuba would return as a member of the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, which included having all the duties and rights. Even setting up the Caribbean Series in the largest of the Antilles.

out again

However, although the Cubans participated – as guests – in six tournaments from 2014 to 2019, they were excluded from 2020 when the tournament was held in Puerto Rico.

It was also absent in the 2021 and 2022 editions in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, respectively, and they returned last year to Venezuela – sponsored by the Nicolás Maduro regime. This year, in Miami, they will be absent again.

“Cuba is not in the 2024 Caribbean Series because we were not invited,” said the president of the Cuban Baseball Federation, Juan Reinaldo Pérez.

However, Cuba must participate but as a member of the Confederation and not as a guest, as Curacao and Nicaragua do on this occasion.