Last year the name of The Carl It went around the world after it went viral the tattoo he got with Karol G’s face on his entire back. An impressive engraving with which the Cuban reggaeton player showed that he is a big fan of Bichota.

A tattoo that reached the eyes of Karol G herself, as revealed by the “Lágrimas de Champán” performer on the Chunguito podcast, where he told the meeting he experienced with the Colombian singer at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The two singers coincided at the awards, and between presentations they had the opportunity to share a few words. A moment that El Carli remembered in the interview he gave.

“She looked at me as if to say I know you from somewhere.”, recalled the Cuban, who asked her if she didn’t recognize him. “He said to me: ‘Are you the one with the tattoo?’ And I said yes. He told me he wanted to see it and I took off my suit in front of everyone. I was left shirtless. He told me: ‘I don’t believe you, You’re crazy,'” El Carli said.

But their meeting was interrupted by a security member when he was telling her his Instagram. “He took her away and I never heard from her again,” lamented Carli, who is sure that one day he will collaborate with the interpreter of “El Makinon.”

“Hopefully one day I can collaborate with her. I know I’m going to collaborate with her because I’m working for it,” he said.

Here, the full interview: