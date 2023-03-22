The competitive game Crash Team Rumble will be released on June 20

If the protagonists and antagonists of the franchise had already had the opportunity to celebrate in Crash Bash, a replica of Mario Party released for the holidays of the year 2000, Crash Team Rumble plans on a 4 against 4 action under the leadership of the studio Toys for Bob (Crash 4). Each playable character is categorized into one of three roles: Blocker, Booster, or Marker. Players must then work together to allow their team to collect the most Wumpa fruit in their drop zone. ” Teamwork is an integral part of every game, as players must work together to battle the opposing team, defend their own stock of Wumpa, and capture key points on the map to increase their score “, can we read.

A closed beta in a month

Far from being a simple parenthesis for Activision, Crash Team Rumble carries with it the seeds of the modern game-service since the game will be fed after its release with seasonal content and limited-time modes, not to mention the presence of a battle pass (free and premium) accompanying each new season. Supporting cross-platform online play on PlayStation and Xbox, Crash Team Rumble is now available for pre-order at a price of 30 euros, the carrot being to be able to participate in the closed beta which will take place from April 20 to 24. This beta will feature five heroes and villains (Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile) as well as a selection of three arenas with distinct characteristics.