The contented is happy

Ausserbraz Exactly 100 years ago to the day, Maria Muhr, née Burtscher, saw the light of day in Radin, house number 1.

She grew up happily and sheltered in a large family with twelve children and diligently helped her parents on their farm.

She met her husband Josef Muhr from Styria, who worked as an instructor for the Wehrmacht, through his brother Johann, who was stationed with the cavalrymen from Styria. Three years later, on June 21, 1943, they happily exchanged vows in the Holy Cross Church in Bludenz, where the church wedding took place.

Maria explains: “We started the household in Grubs in 1943, where we lived until 1955 and then moved into our own house in Radin. We had four children at the time and also took in a foster child who was raised with ours. Hans now lives in Australia and we still keep in touch with him. He always says to me, ‘You were my dear Mama’.” Maria built two houses with her husband. In Radin they had the house full of vacationers in both summer and winter. When they moved into the new house in Ausserbraz, the holiday guests, who appreciated the friendly nature of the two, naturally came with them. “Besides the guests, I really enjoyed working in the cleaning shop at Getzner for eleven years,” adds Maria. “Of course I also saw something of the world. In my life I’ve been to Norway, Turkey, Switzerland and Germany – but I’ve had guests from all over the continent.”

After the death of her husband in 2005, her son Artur returned home from Germany with his family. Everyone helps with the care, everything works wonderfully, the jubilarian is particularly happy when the great-grandchildren play “mill” and “man don’t fret” with her and she can teach them a few moves.

Maria happily mentions that after the eye surgery she can see really well again and read her beloved VN after breakfast, which she has had for 60 years now. “In the afternoon I knit socks, I love that very much. A number of them have to be ready for relatives to give away by Christmas so that they end up under the Christmas tree in time,” says the celebrant.