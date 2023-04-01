Chihuahua reaches record figure in exports

Chihuahua.– In 2022, Chihuahua’s exports to other countries increased 29 percent compared to the previous year and reached a record figure of 75 thousand 550 million dollars (mdd), so according to an anticipated by industrial sectors, this year they will return to break the record.

The Private Sector Competitive Intelligence Platform (PICsp), according to Inegi data, detailed that Chihuahua’s sales abroad reached a record high in recent years.

In 2018, state exports reached 52 thousand 864.2 million dollars (mdd), the following year they increased to 57 thousand 434.1 million dollars, a figure that fell in 2020 in the context of the pandemic to 54 thousand 965 million dollars, while in 2021 they added 58 thousand 614.9 million dollars to reach its highest level in 2022, standing at 75 thousand 550 million dollars.

“The state of Chihuahua continues to lead the country in exports by concentrating 14.5% of the total in 2022,” said the source.

The state of Chihuahua was followed by Coahuila, registering the value of its exports in 2022 just over 61 billion dollars, and Baja California, which reported 53 billion dollars.

The president of Economic Development of the State of Chihuahua (Desec), Sergio Mendoza Vidal, attributed, among other factors, the increase in exports to the fact that the United States is demanding a greater quantity of manufactured products in North America due to the geopolitical conflict that it maintains with China. In addition to the fact that Chihuahua has a work culture of more than 50 years in the manufacturing industry that gives a lot of knowledge and to customers, mainly from the United States, the assurance that things are done right in the state.

Although it is not necessary to throw the bells on the fly, he said, with this strength the ghost of the recession recedes in the sector, mainly due to the geopolitical issue between the United States and China.

In turn, the president of Coparmex, Salvador Carrejo Orozco, pointed out that the nearshoring phenomenon consolidates the state’s economy as the most internationalized in the country.

He warned that exports will continue with a good rate of growth, adding that conditions must improve to attract more companies to Chihuahua.

He agreed that the recession scenario is further away than had been thought, since he does not see a high probability of it.