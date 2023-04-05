The country registered some 20,000 new jobs in January and February 2023

The good performance of the country’s economy and the strategies implemented by the Government continue to favor Salvadorans through new jobs.

According to the latest situation report from the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS), between January and February of this year, nearly 20,000 new workers have registered, of which 17,625 (88%) correspond to the private sector and 2,296 (12% ) to the public.

The institution’s statistics indicate that, during the first two months of 2023, private sector registrations have remained similar to the same period of the previous year, which confirms that the actions taken by the Government have benefited national companies and, therefore, to Salvadoran families.

The report reflects that the activities that present the greatest growth dynamics are: commerce, restaurants, and hotels, which registered 1,151 more jobs than last year, and the construction sector, which reports an increase of 688 new employees, that is, 90%.

In total, the universe of employees registered by El Salvador until January of this year amounts to 962,575 workers, that is, 4.9% more than January 2022.

The ISSS data confirm the good performance of the Salvadoran economy and the growing trend of formal jobs, observed since June 2020, the lowest point caused by the pandemic.

In this sense, in the last year the private sector has grown 5.5%, while the public presents 2.3%, with an average of 4.9% at a general level.

The ISSS data is supported by the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare (MTPS), Rolando Castro, who on previous occasions has stated that with government strategies, the jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been recovered.

“In El Salvador we are generating new jobs, despite inflation, the conflicts that have arisen in the world and despite the pandemic, we have managed to generate more and better jobs. We are surpassing the job creation of previous years, it is a generic rebound »Castro highlighted in a press conference months ago.

On the other hand, the president of the Central Reserve Bank (BCR), Douglas Rodríguez, explained that the employment growth that the country currently registers will continue to contribute to the dynamism of the national economy.

Recently, Rodríguez added that formal employment grew by 5.8%, a figure considered historical, since growth regularly oscillated between 1% and 2%. In total, last year, 53,431 new workers were registered.

“We are about to reach one million formal jobs, this has not been had in the history of El Salvador, it is a high employment rate, this translates into income for families”affirmed the president of the BCR.