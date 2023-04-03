The “covered” who directs abroad that Riquelme tempted to take over as coach of Boca Juniors

Juan Román Riquelme is looking for a successor to Hugo Ibarra as coach of Boca Juniors (photo Jose Brusco)

Boca Juniors It goes through key and definitive moments in football and institutional matters. The first has to do with the imminent debut in the Libertadores Cup, the great dream of all fans. And the second, no less important, for the choice of the new coach who will succeed Hugo Ibarra.

Yes ok Mariano Herron left a good impression in his debut as interim last Saturday in the 3-0 win against Barracas Central as a visitor, and would continue at least the next game, the Football Council It is clear that they must continue to search for a technical director.

Also, the leadership of Boca Juniors does not rule out that the former midfielder will continue at least until the middle of the year, when the first division tournament ends and the group stage of the Libertadores Cup whose Group F he xeneize shares it with Colo Colo (Chili), Monagas (Venezuela) and Sports Pereira (Colombia).

In this context, and faced with the refusal of Gerardo Martino, who was the first on the list, there are several candidates. That Jose Pekerman They have no intention of directing the day to day, which diego martinez He has a contract with Tigre, the same with facundo sava in Cerro Porteño, or that do not finish convincing Alexander Medina and Ricardo Zielinskiboth without club.

However, in the last hours a covered person was added, which was always liked by Juan Román Riquelme and with whom he Football Council integrated to Jorge Bermúdez, Raúl Cascini, Marcelo Delgado and Mauricio Serna would have already been communicated. Is about Luis Zubeldiacurrent technical director of the Liga Universitaria de Quito.

“The three clues that I have, without giving the name because I don’t know, is that he is working, he is abroad and he is Argentine, I don’t know more,” advanced Augusto César, chronicler of Boca Juniors in dialogue with Mariano Closs in ESPN F12. Also, Roberto Leto, in his radio program The Mouth Show (Splendid AM 990), announced that Zubeldía He appreciated the call, but he would continue in his position. As in the cases of Martínez and Sava, the xeneize You should negotiate your way out.

The 42-year-old Argentine coach was on the radar when Sebastián Battaglia was fired from Boca Juniors in mid-2022. At that time, the club opted for the interim position of Hugo Ibarra, later confirmed, and Luis Zubeldía agreed with the Ecuadorian castwhere he had already directed in 2015 and whose contract expires in December 2023.

Luis Zubeldía’s coaching staff is made up of Maximiliano Cuberas (assistant coach), Luca Vivas (physical trainer) and Carlos Gruezo (technical assistant). In addition to LDU of Ecuador (2014 and 2022), the Argentine coach directed Lanús (2008 to 2010 and 2018 to 2021), Barcelona of Ecuador (2011), Racing Club (2012), Santos Laguna of Mexico (2016), Independiente Medellín (2017), Deportivo Alavés Spain (2017) and Cerro Porteño (2018).

