‘The Crown’: Footage from Season 6 set shows William and Kate in their younger years

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, the two actors who will play the princely couple, appear accomplices in recent photos of the shooting.

Season 6 of The Crown will give pride of place to meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is suggested by recent images from the set on which Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, the two actors who will play the princely couple, appear in the skin of their characters.

According to Daily Mailshooting for this sixth round of episodes is currently taking place at the Scottish University of St Andrews, where Kate and William met as students in the early 2000s.

Several media relayed images of this shooting. We see in particular the two actors, who look like the Prince and Princess of Wales, laughing together and embracing. According to the magazine OK!a scene recreating their first meeting during a morning jogging session has already been shot.

The same media also publishes photos of the filming of William’s first day at university, on which Ed McVey gives the reply to Dominic West, the interpreter of Prince Charles – who became king last September on the death of Elizabeth II.

After a brief separation in 2007, William and Kate married in 2011. They have since had three children, Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4). William, who became Prince of Wales in September when his father became king, will one day succeed the latter to the British throne.

The final season

The casting of Ed Mcvey and Meg Bellamy was announced last September. Aged 22 and 19 respectively, they will lend their features to William and Kate from their late teens through their early twenties.

Launched in 2016 on Netflix, The Crown works to trace the reign of Elizabeth II by changing the cast every two seasons to stick to the age of the characters. The sixth season, billed as the last, will see actress Imelda Staunton reprise the role of the monarch. These episodes will cover a dramatic period for the royal family, recounting the death of Lady Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) in a Paris car accident in 1997 at the age of 36.