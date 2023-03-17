The day Francesco Totti scored 2 goals in Lazio vs Roma and celebrated with an impressive selfie

The call Capital derbyIt is one of those high-risk matches and with good reason, because the fans get out of control in these types of matches, unless you are Francesco Totti and you even use them in a celebration.

That’s right, Francesco Totti is a genius of Italian and world soccer, one of the most talented players, with the most charisma; we can go out of our way to praise, but we can only say that it was a real crack.

In addition to what a good player he was, he is one of the most beloved players in history for being faithful to his team, He is one of the few in history who spent his entire life with a single club, Roma.

Francesco Totti, legend of Roma – Photo: Getty Images

And if Roma was the love of his life, obviously his main rival is not Juventus, it is not Milan or Napoli; his nemesis is his neighbor in the Italian capital, Lazio.

like a good striker Francesco Totti vaccinated Lazio 11 times and celebrated them in a big way, but his last two goals in the Capital derbyare beyond special to him, the fans and history.

Francesco Totti vs Lazio – Photo: Getty Images

#NoTottiNoParty and Francesco Totti showed it in his last Capital derby

In the 2014-2015 season, Lazio hosted Romawho technically both play in the same stadium, are both local, but nominally, Francesco Totti’s nemesis was local.

The phrase “No Totti, no party” has become very famous in recent years and he was absolutely right, because Rome without the Captainthe truth is that it cost him a lot and continues to cost him.

Returning to the match Lazio in that 2014-2015 match was winning by two goals and without Francesco Totti on the fieldall controlled and it seemed that he would take the victory.

Totti in his farewell with Roma – Photo: Getty Images

Peeeeeero, Francesco Totti entered the field and was immediately present on the scoreboard to shorten the distance. A few minutes later, scored the double after launching impressively.

It was a great goal, one that prevented the fall of Roma, 11 goals for Totti in the Derby della Capitale and above all, one of the best celebrations in history, because He went to celebrate with his fans, they handed him a cell phone, he made a duckface and took an amazing selfie.

Totti’s selfie before Lazio – Photo: Getty Images

