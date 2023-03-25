The disappeared from Perpignan: the “cold cases” pole takes over the file of Tatiana Andujar

White T-shirt and denim shorts, floor mats and duvet hanging from her backpack, she leads the way, all smiles. Then laughs with his girlfriend who, after slipping, finds herself on the ground in the middle of a forest path. These video images of a hike-bivouac with young people from the town of Thuir, very close to her village of Llupia, in the Pyrénées-Orientales, date from May 1994. They are among the last of Tatiana Andujar. Since getting off a train on Sunday September 24, 1995 at Perpignan station, a month just before she turned 18, no one has seen this high school student with long brown hair. His parents entrusted the images two months later to Jacques Pradel, the star host of “Perdu de vue”.

The investigation is still at a standstill, and hasn’t the TF1 program just relaunched, thanks to its large audience, one of the biggest criminal cases of the XXe century, that of “disappeared from Yonne”, for which Emile Louis will be sentenced? This evening of December 1995, looking serious, the host launches to viewers: “Tatiana, a case at an impasse. » At his side, Martin and Marie-Josée Andujar beg anyone who knows something to contact them.

That was twenty-seven years ago, almost three decades. An eternity. Tatiana was never found. After her, three other young women were kidnapped in the same place, plunging the Catalan city into dread. We started talking about the “disappeared from Perpignan station”. For