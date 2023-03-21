The ex-hostage Olivier Dubois welcomed by Emmanuel Macron on his arrival this afternoon

Emmanuel Macron will welcome the French journalist Olivier Dubois, hostage for two years of jihadists in the Sahel and released Monday, at midday at the air base of Villacoublay, near Paris, announced this Tuesday March 21 the Elysée.

Olivier Dubois, who was kidnapped on April 8, 2021 in Mali, will arrive at noon (11 a.m. GMT) in Villacoublay from Niamey in Niger.

The French president will welcome him there after having brought together the main executives of the majority at the Elysee Palace in the morning to examine the follow-up to be given to the unpopular pension reform, definitively adopted on Monday but still strongly contested.

Last French hostage

Olivier Dubois was released at the same time as American hostage Jeffery Woodke, a Christian humanitarian who was kidnapped on October 14, 2016 in Niger.

Olivier Dubois, of whom it is not known whether or not he remained in Mali throughout his detention, was the last Frenchman held hostage by an organization other than a state since the release in October 2020 of Sophie Pétronin, also kidnapped in Mali.