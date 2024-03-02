The film Tales of Exile is previewed in Miami

MIAMI.- This week it took place in Miami the presentation to the press of Stories of exile a film directed by Carlos Fung that narrates the feeling of Venezuelan migration.

The film by Venezuelan Fung, based on four stories that take place in four countries, shows a single reality that is the common thread of this feature film where the common denominator is voluntary forced exile.

This dream began in a cafe in Paris in 2017. There, a group of emigrated filmmakers met and we each set out to write a story. The idea was to make a feature film of four short stories, but time passed and everyone forgot about that conversation, except me. So, I decided to write all the stories that today make up Stories of exile”said in a statement the director, who after several years searching for financing was able to shoot the film during 2022.

Stories of exile features the performance of Franklin Virgez, José Ramón Barreto, Hctor Peña, Gabriela Vergara, Norkys Batista, Luis Gernimo Abreu, María Luisa Flores, Roberto Faras, Ana Karina Casanova, Nando de la gente, Gabriel Porras, Stefany Márquez, Mario Duarte and the presentation of Ivanna Castillo.

The film – which began its tour of different cities in the United States and soon in Europe – will be commercially released to the general public on March 20, in New York; on March 29, in Houston and return to Miami on March 30. Its premiere in Venezuela has also been contemplated.

Movie stories

The four stories that make up this film are: Swamp Monsters, a thriller set in the opulent city of Miami; the second is a good doctor, the story of a Venezuelan doctor who emigrates to Chile with his family to start from scratch; the third is named The river brought us here, which reflects the life of a desperate Venezuelan mother faced with the deterioration of her little daughter’s health; and the fourth is Love in Deliverya romantic comedy that narrates the adventures of the thousands of Venezuelans who work as delivery drivers.

Many are going to identify themselves. Prepared because they are going to laugh, they are going to cry; you go from laughing to crying; and that’s how we are, that’s our day to day. You always miss your people. Stories of exile It is for all countries, for everyone. Everyone is going to identify themselves, commented Norkys Batista, protagonist of the story. swamp monster.

The filming of these four stories was developed between Miami, Chile and Colombia. The film highlights a rich panorama of a migration crisis that already includes more than seven million Venezuelan exiles; In addition, it leaves documentary evidence of the largest exodus of this century, only comparable to that of Syria and Ukraine.

For more information about their premieres and purchasing tickets, you can visit www.relatosdelexilio.com.