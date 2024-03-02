Rihanna pockets 5.5 million euros for performing at the pre-wedding of Asia’s richest heir

What a millionaire ball starring Rihanna. According to the portal TMZ, The singer from Barbados has pocketed 6 million dollars (about 5.5 million euros) for acting in the piercing de Anant Ambanithe richest heir in Asia, who will say yes, I want next July 12 with Radhika Merchant, daughter of the owners of the Indian pharmaceutical company Encore.

The son of billionaires and philanthropists Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambaniwho have the ninth highest fortune in the world, hired the services of one of the great pop stars, who has not performed in a concert since 2016. TMZ has shared a series of videos, where you can see the spectacular staging of the singer immersed in a large stage full of special effects and surrounded by a team of dancers.

Rihanna was paid $9 million to sing at the wedding of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

Very good information… But what I really want to know is: What cell phone was used to record this video?

What zoom quality! pic.twitter.com/1OXKWdKB85 — Uribe DJ (@UribeDJ) March 2, 2024

According to the testimony of the attendees, Rihanna interpreted her greatest hits as Dont stop the music, We found love, Umbrella o Stayamong many others. I am here in honor of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. May God bless this union. I wish you the best, congratulationshe acknowledged after finishing the show.

An artificial jungle with 200 elephants and 25 cooks

The event, which started this Friday in the Indian city of Jamnagarhas gathered more than 1,200 guests who will enjoy a great party with all kinds of comforts and luxuries that will last three days. It has also had a series of peculiarities, such as the dress code to be followed by the attendees who received a guide of about ten pages, the jungle that they have designed with some 250 felines, 200 elephants and 120 reptiles or the 25 chefs who have landed in the city to design more than 3,000 dishes of all kinds.

Among the thousand guests, it is worth highlighting the presence of faces with great power in society such as Bill Gates o Mark Zuckerbergwho have a great relationship with the family, or names from the world of politics, such as John Kerry o Hillary Clinton. Local media indicate that the cost of the event will be around 100 million dollarsthe same amount they spent for the wedding of her older sister. Anant, Isha Ambani, who hired Beyonce to act in her marriage.