The first plenary session of the Real Estate Federation of the Argentine Republic is held in Santa Fe

Yesterday and today the first plenary of the year of the Real Estate Federation of the Argentine Republic (FIRA). Its president, Emilio Caravaca Pazos, is present, together with representatives of 19 provinces.

“We are just at the plenary meeting, the first of the year for the Federation, with representatives from 19 provinces, addressing issues inherent to the problems we are experiencing,” he commented. Jorge Pighin, president of the Santa Fe Association of Real Estate Brokers.

“Yesterday we had a training day where the Brokers Association signed a Agreement with the Gastón Dachary University of Misiones for the launch of the real estate brokerage degree, degree career that we were looking for so much. This agreement was extended with the Real Estate Confederation of the Argentine Republic to bring professionalization to Latin America, “he explained in dialogue with Hugo Isaak by Cadena OH!

“It was a historic day for Santa Fe, for our profession and being a host from now on is a great pride. On Monday we will have a press release to communicate about resolutions to urgent problems. We are going to continue to insist before our legislators for the necessary modifications in the Rental Law, “he said finally.

