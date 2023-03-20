The first qualifier, the departure of Rafa Puente, the controversy of the Tigres mascot and the memes of the Liga MX

Day 12 left us a couple of classics before the break for the first FIFA Date after the World Cup in Qatar, for which we will have a week off in Liga MX, period in which some projects that have not been below expectations could be valued.

Monterrey signed up the royal classic against Tigres (1-0)in the Volcano, while América beat Chivas 4-2, which represented a solid blow to pride considering that the rojiblanco team arrived with solid football and a quite salvageable tournament.

Throughout the day we were able to see 30 goals, which is quite a positive figure, because we can rarely witness days with such a figure.

Local Result Visitor Puebla 0-4 Atlas Tijuana 3-3 Toluca Mazatlan 0-1 Necaxa Blue Cross 1-0 A. From San Luis tigers 0-1 Monterrey Chivas 2-4 America Pumas 0-2 Pachuca Queretaro 2-2 Juarez León 4-1 Santos

The first qualified in Liga MX

Rayados de Monterrey became the first to qualify for the “postseason”, Well, with his victory against Tigres in the royal classic, he reached 31 units, with which it is already unattainable for the teams that are from site 13 and below, so that Monterrey has guaranteed their assistance at least in the playoffs.

With five games still to play and an eight-point advantage over sub-leader América, it seems that it is a matter of time before Monterrey not only secures a direct ticket to the league, but also the leadership of the Clausura 2023.

Overall table League MX / Sopitas.com

The inevitable farewell of Rafa Puente

One of those projects that could be analyzed during the FIFA Date break was that of Pumas, and Rafa Puente stopped being the feline helmsman after the defeat against Pachuca. And maybe he didn’t carry the disaster so much on the court, as the treatment of the fans towards the strategist and his words after the game.

As he made his way to the locker room, fans threw everything at the helmsman, including a glass of chela (hopefully it was a chela) that splashed down on Puente. Shortly after, he attended the press conference, in which he assured that the team can still hit deeper, and well With those “promises” no one is happy.

This is how the unpresentable Rafa Puente leaves after Pachuca also urinated in CU. I really hope it will be the last time I step on the bench as manager of Club Universidad Nacional. pic.twitter.com/EYLBdDAW7v — Gil heart of dog? (@GioGil) March 19, 2023

Rafa Puente led Pumas in 12 games. He got three wins, two draws and suffered seven losses. Between statistics, the anger of the fans and the speech that Pumas can still hit deeperthe directive thanked her and everything indicates that the capital team will close the tournament with an interim strategist.

The controversy with the Tigres mascot

We return to the royal classic, and it is that the mascot of the feline team was singled out for some gestures against a sector of the fans, which, they say and tell, he had done before, but this time there were complaints, for which Tigres released a statement in which he rejected the conduct and promised internal measures.

Today times have changed, the generation is made of glass or worse still, it is made of marzipan and this type of thing can “hurt” even the most vulgar of fans or even the most chicharronero of commentators, that is why the character of the Botarga has defined yes, yes, and what… pic.twitter.com/WrDLgyB25C — That’s Monterrey (@AsiEsMonterrey) March 20, 2023

This is a statement from Tigres about its mascot / Tigres

Cruz Azul, little by little

Whoever saw Cruz Azul, what little by little he is climbing places and he is already eighth. And we are not exaggerating when we say that it goes “little by little”, because their last four victories were 1-0, against Atlas, Juárez, Pumas and now against Atlético de San Luis.

La Máquina is already below Chivas in the general table, although it is still separated by five units, but to keep up We will see the capital team in the playoffs within the group that they play at home.

The return of the fans to Querétaro

Just over a year later, the Corregidora stadium received fans again for the game against Juárez, in which the main attraction was the presence of Ronaldinho, as well as other figures of that same generation, such as ‘Tito’ Villa and Tiago Volpi.

Juárez almost spoiled the party, since he rallied the score 2-1, although four minutes from soccer, Pablo Barrera rescued the tie with which the Queretaro afternoon was saved.

The awakening of Atlas in Liga MX

After the audio in which Christian Martinoli offended the Atlas coach, Benjamín Mora, it seems that everything has gone better with the red and black, because they came back in the Concachampions against Olimpia 4-0 and repeated the dose against Puebla 4-0.

Zorro is already twelfth and is in the playoff zone and Be careful if he does the job for Chivas in the classic Guadalajara, after the FIFA Date.

