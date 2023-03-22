The Fortnite publisher is making its Roblox-style revolution, and is already impressing

It’s a major milestone that Fortnite takes today as Epic Games announces the arrival of an Unreal editor within the game, promising to completely transform the Fortnite experience that everyone knows today. The first videos are already quite impressive.

An editor in Fortnite to transform the game

The Unreal Editor is a key feature of the Unreal Engine, Epic’s toolkit that professional developers use to build all kinds of exciting games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, PC and Mac. The Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly within Fortnite. Over time, the UEFN will evolve to incorporate most of the tools available in the Unreal Engine. Now in public beta, UEFN makes it possible to create a wide variety of games and experiences, from cel-shaded stylized team battles to ultra-realistic simulations, which you can enjoy directly in the Fortnite you have. already installed.

Concretely, it is therefore a new function available in the Creative mode of Fortnite and which allows creators to imagine new ways of playing, and to create new environments much more realistic than what Fortnite offered until now. now.

To show what this editor is capable of, three technical demos designed with UEFN are already available for download:

Deserted: Domination, area capture in PvP in teams of 8.

Forest Guardian, an adventure in an enchanted forest full of mysterious creatures.

The Space Inside: a game created by Epic Games in collaboration with Heavy Iron Studios and High Voltage Software in which you have to cross a series of rooms full of puzzles.

The concept of creating games within a game seems straight out of what we already find in Roblox, whose huge success is well established. Epic Games also announces that creators of new worlds in Fortnite will eventually be able to be compensated through the Creator Economy 2.0 which offers “commitment-related payments to eligible creators, including Epic, who have published their islands”.

It’s unclear exactly how exactly this pledge will be calculated, but Epic is announcing a “prorated redistribute of 40% of net proceeds from the Item Shop and most real-money purchases in Fortnite to all creators who have released their he is “. This system now replaces the support of a creator.