The Grand special comedian contest (TF1): who won the show presented by Arthur?

After a fierce battle this Saturday, April 1, 2023, the verdict of the Big competition comedians special fell. Who managed to surpass the other participants in the TF1 game? Here is the answer !
Friday March 31, TF1 offered a new issue of Big competition. For this edition, Arthur had bet on a special comedian section with seventeen personalities. “Do not let yourself be destabilized by your turbulent competitors to win this game” reminded the host from the first seconds of the program. Obviously, with dissipated participants, this general knowledge quiz quickly took a not serious turn: cheating, bickering and bad faith. Finally, at the end of these three rounds fierce, the precious trophy was awarded to the best performer of this joyous team. A winner who had already been crowned last year.
The Great Competition (TF1): the special comedians program is won by….
During the first round, Titoff, Anne Roumanoff and Alex Vizorek on the one hand and Camille Cerf, Tareek and Jean-Luc Lemoine on the other hand qualified for the rest of the game. Arthur took the opportunity to tease Titoff on this amazing success in which the facilitator did not believe. Both had to answer thematic questionnaires and give the greatest number of answers in order to move on to the last stage. In the final phase, host and comedian Jean-Luc Lemoine, influencer Camille Cerf and comedian and columnist Alex Vizorek competed. A challenge during which the concentration went up a notch: the jokes at the beginning, always there, took up less space. Behind the displayed lightness, the competitive spirit of the last competitors was very present. After several dozen good answers given, comedian Jean-Luc Lemoine, who won and won this special comedy edition.
A second victory for Jean-Luc Lemoine in The Great Competition
Indeed, it is the second victory of the presenter of Laughing Saturday in the Big competition from TF1. In June 2022, he had already been victorious. He still lacks five victories if he wants to dethrone the journalist Julien Arnaud who, with six successes, is at the head of the winners, all editions combined. He has not been dethroned since 2020.