The Havana Three play at Donald Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago

The musical group Los 3 de La Habana, whose members reside in Miami and declare themselves supporters of the Republican Donald Trumpplayed this Saturday at the former president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

The party organized at the billionaire’s home served as an opportunity to promote and promote his candidacy for the November presidential electionand Los 3 de La Habana included the Trump Song (Trump song, in Spanish) in their repertoire.

The topic, released in October 2020 Regarding the previous presidential elections that the Republican lost against Joe Bideninvited people to vote for Trump with a catchy chorus that even the Republican himself danced to.

Shortly after its release, Trump himself officially used the theme during his campaign to attract the Latino vote. A 30-second clip, shared on the campaign’s official Twitter account, included the chorus of the song, which became a symbol of Trumpism among Hispanics.

The song became so popular that days later the magnate uploaded a fragment of the English version of the song to his YouTube channel, along with the phrase “Thank you.”

On October 16, The Havana 3 shared a boat at the Trump Boat Parade with Eric Trump and Hogan Gidley, press secretary of the North American president, where they could be seen dancing and singing the song in chorus.

Just two days later, on October 18, they performed the song live during a rally in Tamiami Park, where the singers they received a cap signed by the president.

The group Los 3 de La Habana is made up of three main voices: German Pinelligrandson of the communicator and actor Germán Pinelli (1907-1996) and son of the musician and journalist Tony Pinelli, along with Tirso Luis Paez y Ana Paez.

The musicians arrived in the city of Miami in 2007 after leaving the island to perform for a month in Cancun, from where they decided to cross the border from Mexico to the United States.

“I don’t believe the lies they tell on television / and even if they say what they say, I’m going to vote for Trump”the group sang this Saturday, enlivening the event with a salsa rhythm on the edge of the Mar-a-Lago pool, while dozens of guests danced and sang enthusiastically the song composed by Los 3 de La Habana.