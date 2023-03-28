Paquita of the neighborhoodhas gone through very hard times lately, because her health has not been entirely good, and all this was derived from severe back pain, which has forced her to be in Wheelchair.

In this sense, her manager explained that the Mexican regional singer has undergone medical treatment that will help her combat her sciatica problems, in order to return to the stage.

But he also confessed that the interpreter of “Rata de dos patas” had shown a total imbalance, since he no longer ate or slept well.

“He ate badly, he didn’t sleep for hours, suddenly he fell asleep at four in the morning. He brought this imbalance a lot, lately he was eating very little, he had a ‘sore’ around, so the doctor sends us treatment for a month, in which 24 hour oxygenation is included and that’s part of helping with everything, all that rest that she’s taking,” he added.

Paquita from the neighborhood in a wheelchair

The famous appears in a wheelchair



On the other hand, it was said that the complications in her back have led her to move in a wheelchair, since in her recent concerts she has appeared on stage fully seatedso as not to further damage your back.

“It has been very difficult to know that it is difficult for him to walk. Little by little we have been implementing, losing his fear of the wheelchair, arriving on stage in a wheelchair, little by little he has lost his fear of this and well What we try is for her to understand,” he added.

Paquita from the neighborhood takes her health with good humor

The health of Paquita la del Barrio worsens



Despite these being difficult times for the singer, her collaborator has highlighted that the humor that always characterizes Paquita la del Barrio makes her very happy and motivates her to get ahead.

“He laughs, he says ‘the more they kill me, the more life I’m going to have'”, account. “She takes it for the kind side of her, but it is something that sometimes makes us complicate, even with her family or friends.” reported The Truth News.

