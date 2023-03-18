“The LR deputies have never been for sale”: Marleix responds to Bardella after his call to vote the motion of censure

Jordan Bardella proposed to elected LRs not to present competing candidates in new elections in the event of the dissolution of the Assembly. The RN filed a motion of censure to overthrow the government after its appeal to 49.3 on pensions.

An end of inadmissibility. The boss of the deputies Les Républicains (LR) Olivier Marleix responded Friday evening on Twitter to the appeal of the foot launched by the president of the National Rally (RN) Jordan Bardella in the event of new legislative elections organized if the National Assembly was dissolved.

The oppositions are calling for the overthrow of the government after its use of 49.3 to pass the pension reform.

“The LR deputies have never been for sale, neither yesterday, nor today, nor tomorrow”, writes Olivier Marleix.

Jordan Bardella assured Friday that no candidate from his party would be introduced in the constituencies where LR deputies will have voted a motion of censure against the government, after the triggering of 49.3 on the pension reform on Thursday.

Appeal of the RN in the event of dissolution

“All the opposition movements must put the interest of the French (…) before the interest of the political parties”, called the leader of the elected RN in the hemicycle, in the program ” Don’t touch my post”, on C8.

A call renewed in the evening on Twitter. “I appeal to the LR deputies: in the event of the dissolution of the National Assembly, the National Rally will not present candidates in the constituencies where the LR deputies will vote, with us, censure against the government”, he writes.

I’m not buying votes, I’m saying let’s stop bigotry,” he said.

The crucial voices of elected LR

This proposal was intended to encourage the elected LR to vote in favor of the motion of censure tabled Friday by the far-right group in order to overthrow the government.

The MEP called on LR parliamentarians to “have the courage to resist pressure and macronie”, believing that “many people in the Republicans are hesitating” whether or not to vote in favor of a motion of censure .

Two motions of censure were tabled on Friday in an attempt to overthrow the government, the day after its decision to use 49.3 to push through the much-contested pension reform. One of them is worn by the RN.

For one of the motions to be ratified, the vote of elected LR, in addition to that of elected officials from Nupes and RN, would be essential.