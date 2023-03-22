The Mandalorian: This is how Grogu was saved from Order 66

Season 3 of The Mandalorian continues to air on Disney+. The fourth episode honors Grogu who dives back into his traumatic memories. The opportunity to finally learn how his rescue from the Jedi Temple took place during Order 66.

Few Jedi or Force-sensitive beings survived Order 66, unleashed by Palpatine in Episode III of the Star Wars saga. Among the illustrious survivors, we can mention Obi-Wan, Yoda, Ahsoka Tano but also Grogu. The new darling of Star Wars fans was in the Jedi Temple at the time of the purge, according to flashbacks revealed in The Boba Fett Book. But Grogu was finally saved in extremis as shown in episode 4 of season 3 of The Mandalorianfreshly broadcast on Disney+ (attention spoilers).

The mystery of his rescue had given rise to many theories. Star Wars fans finally get a canonical answer to their questions. As the Armorer explains to him the importance of the forge to the Mandalorians, Grogu drowns in his memories. We then switch to the time of Revenge of the Sith.

The Mandalorian: Grogu was saved by Jedi Master Kelleran Beq

The terrible Order 66 has been activated. The Clones attack the Jedi Temple, having been programmed to wipe them all out. Grogu’s protectors are decimated one by one, but one of them manages to place the young creature in an elevator before dying. When it opens again, Jedi Master Kelleran Beq appears. This one is played by Ahmed Best, who provides the dubbing of Jar Jar Bink in the prelogy.

The Jedi takes charge of Grogu and manages to repel the Clones with a fine mastery of the lightsaber. Accompanied by Grogu, he flees aboard his speeder, speeding through the heavy traffic of Coruscant. After a swaying chase, the two fugitives take refuge in a Nubian yacht and take off, royal guards from Naboo ensuring their rear. This raises new questions.

Why do Naboo forces get involved in the rescue? Where is Kelleran Beq taking Grogu? Why does his rescue seem so paramount? How will Grogu be protected until the events of The Mandalorian ? So many points that should be clarified in the sequel to the Star Wars saga.