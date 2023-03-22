FIFA 23: Now with more women’s football – UWCL and NWSL are here

There’s even more women’s soccer coming to EA Sports’ FIFA 23.

The latest update has added the knockout phase of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) and the American National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

What’s new?

Along with the UWCL, some new teams are also coming into play. In the UWCL you can compete with the following clubs:

Juventus FC Women

Real Madrid Femenino

Chelsea FC Women

Manchester City WFC

Olympique Lyonnais Feminine

Paris Saint-Germain Feminine

Arsenal WFC

VfL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt



Teams are available in Kick-off, Tournament, One-on-One and Co-op Seasons.

As for the NWSL, all twelve teams are also represented in the aforementioned modes.

In tournament mode you can recreate the season with a table from all twelve teams.

Both UWCL and NWSL have an authentic presentation, and four NWSL schools have been integrated into the game.