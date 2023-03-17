Diablo IV fans can now prepare to meet the creator of hate, Lilith, during Early Access and Open Beta weekends. Early Access is now available for those who pre-order the game and will be available until March 20th at 4pm on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

When does the Diablo IV open beta start?

O Open Beta starts March 24 at 1pm, and ends March 27 at 4 pm. During these weekends, players will be able to experience the early stages of the game, including the Prologue and all of Act 1, exploring the first area, Fractured Summits, and slaying demons at will.

We even played the beta, you can see part of the gameplay here:

However, characters will only be able to advance up to level 25 during this time, but it will still be possible to continue fighting the forces of evil until the end of the Open Beta. While this is an exciting opportunity to try out the game ahead of its June 6 launch, players should be aware that the experience is not finalized and performance issues, interruptions, and game bugs may occur.

For detailed beta information, players can head over to the guide to the Diablo IV Open Beta and check out the minimum system requirements to ensure the Sanctuary experience runs smoothly. So get ready to brave the Burning Hells and discover what Lilith has to offer players during these exciting Diablo IV weekends.

Minimum PC requirements*

Settings to run the Diablo IV Open Beta at native resolution 1080 pixels/rendering resolution 720 pixels, low graphics settings, 30 FPS.

Operational system: Windows 10 de 64 bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K ou AMD FX-8100

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 ou AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 45 GB available space

Internet: broadband connection

Recommended specs for PC

Settings to run the Diablo IV Beta at 1080 pixels resolution, medium graphics settings, 60 FPS.