The Mars Volta return to their Latin influences with “Blank Condolences” and prepare a new album

One of the coolest musical comebacks that he left us last year was that of Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López. And in this mere 2023, the iconic duo continues to hit special releases hard, well now The Mars Volta brings us an acoustic version of their song “Blank Condolences”.

The song comes as a preview of what will be may god curse you my hearta special album that will be released next April after the release of his self-titled album in 2022. We’ll tell you what’s up.

The Mars Volta brings us an acoustic version of “Black Condolences”. Photo: Courtesy/Clemente Ruiz.

The Mars Volta brings us the acoustic version of “Blank Condolences”

It took a decade for to be able to listen to The Mars Volta again with new music. And the surprises don’t stop even after the band brought us a new record material last year (of which we leave you the review here). Cedric and Omar now bring an acoustic version of “Blank Condolences”, song that originally came on the self-titled album of 2022.

This installment is characterized by a setting well defined by Latin rhythms, in an experimentation that –as hard-core fans will know– we have already heard on the group’s songs of yesteryear. A lot of Caribbean flow on this track, without a doubt.

The Mars Volta brings us this acoustic version of “Black Condolences” together with a black and white video, which has been the graphic style of the clips that the band has shared in this new stage. Here we leave the launch for you to listen to.

The Mars Volta prepares the release of ‘God damn you my heart’

The Mars Volta not only brings us this Latin-influenced acoustic version of “Blank Condolences”. The band is also looking at the launch of the aforementioned God curse my heartwhich will be an album of acoustic versions of songs from their 2022 self-titled album.

This record material will be released on April 21, and like the newly released song, the other songs will be a ‘folk exploration’ of that Caribbean influence that Cedric and Omar have shown us on other occasions. Only now, as it seems, it will be more marked.

“I realized that I could finally make a record like that now, I just had to make it happen.… The Mars Volta is finally starting, that’s why the last record was titled like that, because we’ve finally stripped it of everything and we have arrived at what was the concept at the beginning“, Rodríguez-López said in a statement.

Cover of ‘God damn you my heart’ by The Mars Volta. Photo: Clouds Hill.

This album of acoustic versions will come after the band announced their return to Mexico City, just a few months after their show at the Hipnosis festival, now to play Pepsi Center WTC in May. Here you can check all the details.

Are you ready for another dose of TMV? What did you think of what The Mars Volta brought us with this acoustic version of “Blank Condolences”? They tell us what they think.

