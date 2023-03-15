Meet Paolo Carta, the music producer Laura Pausini will marry

Laura Pausini she will marry her boyfriend Paolo Carta after eighteen years of relationship and a daughter in common. This was revealed by the Italian media ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ in a publication where they assured that the announcement of the marriage union was published on the website of the Municipality of Rome.

The couple intended to get married in 2021, but due to the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to change their plans. In fact, the interpreter of “On the other hand no” He has expressed his intention to go to the altar with Paul Cartawith whom he has had a stable relationship for almost two decades.

At the moment, the date of the wedding of Laura Pausini y Paul Carta. If this union takes place in 2023, it would mean an important moment in the life of the Italian singer, who has just completed 30 years of professional career. But who is the man who conquered her heart? Here we tell you.

WHO IS PAOLO CARTA, LAURA PAUSINI’S BOYFRIEND?

Paolo Romano Carta is an Italian musician, singer, guitarist, music director and record producer. He was born on April 18, 1964 in Rome and is currently 58 years old.

He has worked with several great Italian music artists, including Adriano Celentano, Eros Ramazzotti, Alexia, Fabio Concato, Riccardo Cocciante, Max Pezzali, Gianni Morandi. She has also collaborated with international artists such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie and Gloria Gaynor.

Paolo Carta began to follow his passion for music at the age of 10, for the fifth grade end-of-year party and then studied classical guitar for eight years. He was always open to all musical genres, but his favorite is rock.

MUSICAL CAREER OF PAOLO CARTA

Between 1986 and 1987 he was a substitute guitarist for Banco del Mutuo Soccorso and was part of the official group that recorded the album Il Banco presents Francesco Di Giacomo in 1989.

In 1995 he began his collaboration with Dhamm and produced his first album, later he played with them and conducted the orchestra in two different editions of the Sanremo Festival. She then embarked on her solo career, but realized that her true passion is playing and producing.

In 1997 he qualified for the Sanremo Festival and participated in the New Proposals category with the song Non si mai dire… mai. She then began working with internationally renowned artists such as Whitney Houston, Manhattan Transfer, Lionel Richie and Gloria Gaynor.

From 2005 to date, Paolo Carta begins his artistic partnership with Laura Pausini, participating as a guitarist in her concerts and as musical director. Since 2008, he has also participated in the production and arrangements of the singer’s records.

PERSONAL DATA OF PAOLO CARTA

Birth name: Paolo Romano Carta.

Date of birth: April 18, 1964.

Place of birth: Rome, Italy.

Age: 58 years.

Occupation: Italian musician, singer, guitarist, musical director and record producer.

Years active: 1975-present.

Children: Paola Carta, Joseph Carta, Jacopo Carta, Jader Carta.

Spouse: Rebecca Galli (m. ?–2012).

Current partner: Laura Pausini (2005–).

