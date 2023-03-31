“The Masked Singer”: The mushroom mask – first indications at a glance

He wants to become the show’s lucky symbol: that’s the mushroom.

„ The Masked Singer 2023 will start its 8th season on April 1st. Then there’s a guessing show every Saturday for six weeks. A total of 10 masks will compete against each other. The big question is: Which celebrity is in the elaborately designed costumes?

All clues and rumors about who might be hiding under the mushroom mask can be found here!

This is what the mushroom looks like

The 10,000 scales in total were handmade and shine in a wide variety of red and orange tones.

With its white dots, the mask is reminiscent of a toadstool.

On Instagram, many fans compared the mask to the fictional Marvel character “Groot”.

These are the clues to the fungus

There are already first indications of the celebrity behind the mushroom mask. These are the first clues:

The mushroom is very formed

The mushroom loves to use happiness analogies

Who could be under the mushroom mask?

Is the star male or female? This becomes clear at the earliest when the mushroom sings for the first time. Some assumptions are already circulating on Instagram as to who could be hiding under the mask.

So far, fans have only one guess as to who might be behind the Pliz mask: