The mistake that could have changed the entire history of ‘Mean Girls’

Mean Girls is one of the teen movies most popular of the new millennium starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. For many years there has been talk about how great it is based on Tina Fey’s script, and how by exploiting certain clichés (on purpose), It shows various social problems and the way in which adolescents face them.

The issue of appearances, the image of bodies and the culture of diet It’s just one part of a larger problem related to rejection, belonging, the need to be recognized and authenticity. Without forgetting bullying and the various forms of violence that are replicated throughout Mean Girls.

Mean Girls is so fetch! (maybe that’s why there will be a new movie). We have watched the movie endlessly… but recently and thanks to the internet (explorer cof cof), is that we discovered the true origin of all the chaos we see on the tape. What is interesting is that it is related to a pronunciation issue that leads to discrimination.

Image of “Las Plásticas” in ‘Mean Girls’ / Photo: Paramount Pictures.

Resumen de Mean Girls

Mean Girls follow the story of Cady, a girl who moves to Illinois after living in Africa for 12 years. The thing is, Cady never went to school after she took classes at home. So when she arrives at North Shore High School, Discover how wild and complex teen relationships are.

That’s how you know Janis and Damian, two social rejects who teach him the dynamics of school and the way in which social groups are divided. Among all they stand out “Las Plásticas”, a group of four teenagers led by Regina Georgewho is cruel, abusive and beautiful.

They are also Gretchen and Karen, who follow Regina as if she were their “queen bee” under rules that keep them subdued and frustrated. Faced with the need to excel in school. Cady, as part of a Regina game at Mean Girlsmanages to enter his group until he becomes one of them.

The error and origin of the Mean Girls problem

However. If Cady agrees to join the Las Plásticas group in Mean Girlsit’s because Janis asks him to get back at Regina George. The thing is, Janis and Regina were best friends growing up, but a rumor ends their relationship and makes Janis a reject.

We are very clear that this is the reason behind all the conflict that is generated in Mean Girls when Cady becomes a plastic that little by little destroys Regina George (You know, when they cut off her shirt and she sets a trend or feeds her protein bars to gain weight).

But that rumor is the true origin of everything in Mean Girls. Regina told everyone that Janis is a lesbian, and tells Cady that she found out before throwing a party at her house when they were kids. There would be a pool at the party, and since Janis liked women, she couldn’t invite her, since her friends would be in bathing suits.

A rumor about Janis is the origin of the conflict in ‘Mean Girls’ / Photo: Paramount Pictures

That is a lie, since Janis is not homosexual. However, Regina spreads the rumor, breaks off her relationship with Janis, and Janis becomes a reject at her school.

Regina invented and not that rumor. Janis is not a lesbian, but of Lebanese descent (at graduation tells Kevin Gnapoor). In English, the pronunciation of lesbian y lebanese It’s very similar. So the theory indicates that Janis told Regina that she was Lebanese, and she understood that she was a lesbian.

Mean Girls it premiered in 2004. It’s been almost 20 years since it premiered and we barely found this out. It is so obvious, but at the same time so subtle, that it makes Mean Girls more interesting. So we want to ask you, How old were they when they discovered this?

