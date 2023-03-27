Against his will: Loredana Wollny posts an unfavorable photo of fiance Servet

tz stars

Loredana Wollny and her fiancé Servet have been in Istanbul for the past few days. On Instagram, the 19-year-old now shares an unfavorable snapshot of Servet at the dentist …

Loredana Wollny (19) recently posted a photo of her fiancé Servet on Instagram, which he would rather not have shared with her more than 422,000 followers. The couple has been traveling in Istanbul for the past few days. Of course, the influencer shares numerous photos with her fans from her romantic vacation. However, the two are not only vacationing in Turkey, they are also undergoing dental treatment there. Meanwhile, the head of the family, Silvia Wollny (58), is looking after baby Aurelio.

Loredana and Servet are known to their fans for fooling around with each other on their Instagram stories. True to the motto: What loves teases each other! A visit to the dentist is therefore not left unattended, because Lore immediately took advantage of her servant’s helpless situation. When he sat down on the treatment chair in the dental clinic, the 19-year-old immediately pulled out her cell phone. The resulting photo of her fiancé is anything but flattering…

How mean: Loredana Wollny showed her fiancé on Instagram in a very unflattering pose © Screenshot/Instagram/Loredana Wollny

Servet at the dentist: Loredana Wollny shares a snapshot on Instagram

As if a visit to the dentist wasn’t bad enough: Servet was photographed by Lore during his treatment – and against his will! The 19-year-old snapped a photo just as Servet had an impression of his teeth made, with a soft mass being placed in the oral cavity. “Servet will kill me. But darling, when you see this: you know I love you,” wrote the Wollny chick to the photo.

The influencer had previously had her fans vote on whether to publish Servet’s photo at the dentist. The 19-year-old ignored her fiancé’s plea not to publish his picture. Meanwhile, your community is having a great time with the snapshot…