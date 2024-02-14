The most expensive house in the United States is sold in Florida

Gordon Pointea luxurious mega-mansion located in Naples, Florida, could set a real estate sales record in the United States, if it is purchased at the stratospheric price at which it has been listed: 295 million dollars!

If this opulent property manages to reach or come close to its enormous asking price, the deal will become one of the most expensive residential transactions in the country, it was revealed for the first time. The Wall Street Journal.

“The most expensive house for sale in the United States,” as the important American newspaper described it, is an extensive nine-acre oceanfront property which actually has three elegant residencesand private yacht portand dock with space to park up to six boats y nearly 1,700 feet (518 meters) of shoreline access.

Facebook screenshotThe Corcoran Group

According to WSJThe financial John Donahue and his wife, Rhodora, they purchased a roughly 4.3-acre parcel in 1985 for $1 million. Over the next few years, they continued to purchase surrounding land and completed nearly 60 acres in the gated community of Port Royal in Naples on the Gulf Coast.

The residential complex began with a main mansion, which spans about 11,500 square feet (3,505 m²) and features six bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool. In 1990, the Donahues added a second 5,500-square-foot (1,676 m²) home, which has five bedrooms and an outdoor pool; and in 2013, a third home of about 5,800 square feet (1,767 m²) was built.

Today, the late couple’s 13 children and 84 grandchildren are selling part of the prized family property. “We’ve all enjoyed it, but it’s more or less time to move on,” John and Rhodora’s son told the newspaper. Bill Donahue.

Facebook screenshotThe Leighton Candler Team at The Corcoran Group

Dawn McKenna Group de Coldwell Banker Realtyin association with The Leighton Candler Team de Corcoran y Rory McMullen de Savillsthey launched the listing of the property on the market.

“The property can accommodate more than 200,000 square feet of residential development“Candler told CNBC. “There may be eight waterfront homes on this property.”

However, the New York-based broker speculated that the buyer is more likely to opt to keep it as a private family compound.

Among the many notable guests the Donahues have hosted since the 1980s include former President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush.

The resort occupies a private peninsula with more than 700 feet of beach frontage and another 950 feet of Naples Bay.

The current record for the most expensive home sold in the United States is held by a penthouse in New York Citybought by Florida billionaire Ken Griffin in the staggering sum of 238 million dollarsin 2019.

The most expensive second home currently on the US market is Haunted House in Los Angeles, which is listed on the stock market for $195 million.

In 2016, the mansion Le Palais Royallocated in Hillsboro Beach – one of the most luxurious areas of Florida – was considered the most expensive house in the United States and was for sale for $159 million.

Arsht Estate, a luxurious property located in Bay Biscaynein Coconut Grove, went on sale in 2022 for $150 million, the highest price for which a residence in Miami has been listed on the market.