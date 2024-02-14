What the scene in Miami presents this week

Professor Enrico Mario Santí appears at Viernes de Tertulia, at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Cent, 111 SW 5ta. Avenida, Miami, 33130, on Friday, February 16, at 8pm, for the launch of Virgilio Piñera lost poems (1935-1979), where he rescues and puts into context a wide variety of poems by the author of The island in weight. Previously, Professor Santí published another book about the lost theater of Virgilio Piñera. Free pass.

Comedian

Argentine comedian Roberto Moldavsky brings the show to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135 Moldavsky Loose in Miami, on Friday, February 16, at 8 pm. Considered one of the most successful comedians in his country, Moldavsky is an actor, writer, screenwriter, television presenter and film and television director. The blurb reads: “With an innate ability to find humor in all aspects of life, Moldavsky takes on family vacations, waits at the doctor’s office, relationship challenges, and navigating the millennial world—it all.” “This with his incomparable comic style.”

Great Combo

The Magic City Casino presents a concert with El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, on Friday, February 16, at 8 pm. This famous musical group has made thousands of people dance with its catchy rhythm and the strength of its songs. One of the most famous and applauded bands. Doors open at 7 pm, 450 NW 37th Avenue, Miami, 33125. More information at (305) 649-3000.

On the Trail

For just one weekend, Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th, at 8 pm, and Sunday the 18th, at 5 pm, it is presented The barefoot eagle on a honeymoon, comedy starring Cristina Toro and Carlos Mario Aguirre. In the play “Hielena and Domingo have been together for many years, so many that they no longer remember if they were ever married. What they are sure of is that they did not have a honeymoon. And that torments Hielena, who persists in achieving the long-awaited trip.” Teatro Trail, 3715 SW 8 St., Miami, 33134. Reservations at (305) 443-1009.

Artifact

The Artefactus cultural center announces the premiere of Always tomorrow: (naive simulation), a piece written and directed by Eddy Díaz Souza. In the play, a former university professor and a retired actor find themselves trapped in an apartment, exploring intimate and fabled stories while facing loneliness and uncertainties.” Anthony Lo Russo, Simone Balmaseda and Eric Becerra star. Performances on Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th at 8:30 pm and Sunday the 18th at 5 pm, at Artefactus Cultural Project, 12302 SW 133 Ct., Miami, 33186. Reservations on the portal www.artefactus.us.

Two sisters and a piano

Last performances at the Colony Theater, South Beach, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 33139, of the play Two sisters and a piano, by the writer Nilo Cruz. It is a strong work, inspired, according to the playwright himself, by the imprisonment of the Cuban writer María Elena Cruz Varela, who was literally made to swallow her poems. In the piece, the life of a family under house arrest is altered by the visit of a manipulative and powerful lieutenant, who behaves like a mental torturer, but falls in love with the young woman of the house and conquers her. In the midst of the harassment, a piano tuner arrives, who also desires the young woman, complicating the situation. This work is presented in English, with Spanish subtitles, on Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th, at 8 pm, and on Sunday the 18th at 3 pm. Reservations at (305) 674-1040.

Monologues

The XXII edition of the Latin American Monologue Festival “Theater with a Voice”, organized by Havanafama, enters its final stage. For Friday the 16th, at 8:30 pm, the singer and actor Jesús Brañas performs What a fever sir priest, text and direction by Alejandro Galindo and the special participation of the actor Jorge Ovies. For Saturday the 17th at 8:30 pm and Sunday the 18th, at 6 pm, the writer, playwright and astrologer Daniel Fernández is announced with Sacuntala La Mala: Cursed Cuba, text of his authorship and address. The weekend sessions also include Sleepless, performed by Flor Elena González, written and directed by José Eduardo Pardo. Havanafama, 4227 SW 75 Avenida, Miami, 33155. More information and reservations at (786) 262-4014.

Boats

Every year the Miami International Boat Show comes to South Florida, where manufacturers, distributors and companies focused on boats show their products to an audience that comes interested to admire the latest developments in recreational boats. Between Friday the 16th and Sunday the 18th, you can visit and see the yachts up close, explore their interior and generally enjoy a day full of emotions and entertainment. Events will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, 33139 and in downtown Miami at 1 Herald Plaza.

Afterglow

The work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass continues at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, on Friday the 16th, Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as “to challenge the limits of love and desire.” The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open their relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi García. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

To celebrate Presidents Day weekend and 60 years of history, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will have its annual event on Saturday the 17th, Sunday the 18th and the holiday Monday the 19th, with outdoor activities, music live performances, exhibitions by plastic artists, shows for children and a wide variety of foods. Every day the celebrations begin at 10 am, and last until 6 pm. Much of Coconut Grove, along S Bayshore Dr., will be part of the festival. More information at (305) 447-0401.

Under therapy

The premiere of the comedy at Teatro 8 was completely full. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matías del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diéguez and Alejandro Vales, who also make up the cast, which is completed by Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Saúl Mauricio Mendoza. In the work, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow, “What begins as a therapy conventional quickly turns into chaos full of surprises and also humor,” the promotion states. Teatro 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Saturday the 17th at 8:30 and Sunday the 18th at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841.

Jon Secada

As part of the celebrations for the “Day of Love” holiday, singer Jon Secada performs in an intimate, close and romantic concert, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 33141, on Saturday, February 17 , At 8:30 p.m. It is highlighted in the event announcement: “Get ready for an evening of romantic music when three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Jon Secada takes the stage for an intimate concert that promises to be the highlight of Valentine’s Week.” Secada’s music fuses funk, soul, pop and Latin. His songs have been performed, among others, by Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Jennifer López.

Julieta Venegas

The Mexican singer and songwriter is one of the most relevant figures in contemporary music. “Her great versatility and talent have led her to perform on the main stages and festivals in the world, obtaining Gold and Platinum Record recognition in countries such as Mexico, the United States, Italy, Argentina, Brazil and Spain,” highlight the promoters of their show on Sunday, February 18, at 7 pm, at the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 33132. Tickets at (786) 468-2081.

Urban vibe

As part of the Presidents’ Day weekend activities, the show will be presented on Saturday the 17th and Sunday the 18th. Urban vibe, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo, at 10901 SW 24 St., Miami, 33165. Saturday’s program is different from Sunday’s, and together more than twenty musicians and bands will be on stage, to entertain the public . More details in https://www.vibraurbanafest.com.

En Books & Books

The writer Armando Lucas Correa, resident in New York, travels to Miami to present his new novel, The silence in your eyes, on Tuesday, February 20, at 7 pm, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, 33134. It is “an intriguing novel of psychological suspense about a young woman with a rare neurological condition who is convinced that his neighbor is going to be murdered.” Correa will be accompanied by the journalist Mirta Ojito, in what has been called In Person: a night with Armando Lucas Correa and Mirta Ojito. Free pass.

Lo Nuestro Award

Important music figures will gather at the Kasaya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, 33132 for the 36th edition of the Awards, which will be presented in 38 categories. Lo Nuestro, granted by the Univisión network. The recognition is aimed at singers and composers who work in the world of entertainment. The Lo Nuestro Award is highly coveted and important to project their careers. During the event, award-winning singers and guests will perform their songs before the audience. Thursday, February 22, at 8 pm. More information and the possibility of voting for your favorite singer, on the page