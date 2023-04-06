Do you know what movie everyone is enjoying watching in 2023 on Netflix? Check out the synopsis and trailer for this Netflix release everyone wants to see in April.
In recent years, Netflix has distinguished itself by producing high-quality original content, which is one more reason to attract many fans around the world. And this year was no different, with the release of a film with a much-loved duo and which, in addition, the actors are already known for other successful productions in which they played leading roles, the result could only be this: a release that everyone wants see on Netflix. Since its premiere, the production has generated great repercussions on social networks, making many wonder whether they have already watched it or not. See what the movie is and if you haven’t watched it yet, put it on your list of new movies to watch this week.
The Best Movies to Watch on Netflix in April
The most beloved Netflix release of the year is “Mystery in Paris”. See synopsis and trailer.
Mystery in Paris (2023), Jeremy Garelick
Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston), now full-time detectives, struggle to make their detective agency successful. They are invited to their friend Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding on his private island, but problems arise again when the groom is kidnapped at the start of the festivities. This leads them to investigate every glamorous guest, family member, and even the bride herself, who become suspicious. In “Mystery in Paris”, Nick and Audrey Spitz face a high-stakes case that could finally give them everything they’ve always dreamed of: the chance to succeed at the detective agency and the long-awaited trip to Paris.
Follow the Office of the Net no
G
o
o
g
l
e
News
and receive alerts and the main news about technology, smartphones, science, digital entertainment and streaming platform.