The most read notes of the week: between Taco Day and Juan Soler

We invite you to take a few minutes to read the most relevant notes of the week on marketing, advertising and media matters. These are topics that all marketers must master to start a new week with key insights into the pulse of the industry.

From suadero, campechano, al pastor and even nopales, Mexicans make tacos from any stew. And today March 31 we can’t stop celebrating Taco Day. This dish dates back to pre-Hispanic times, when indigenous peoples used corn tortillas as a base to wrap their food.

A magnificent scene when you go to eat meat tacos al pastor is to see the taco maker spinning the top to cut the meat and then decorate it with a little piece of pineapple. Although this scene may not always be perfect, and a clear example was given by this taquero who dropped the whole top. And even worse, to the bad luck of the taquero, the unfortunate act was recorded on social networks.

Chloe is a teacher in Illinois, as confirmed by her account TikTok, where in different videos she boasts an endless number of outfits surrounded by preschool teaching material, apparently from the classroom where she teaches. And while many users praise her beauty, others are outraged by considering her videos “inappropriate.” Chloe’s TikTok account has more than 28 thousand followers and more than 151 thousand likes. But this is not the only social network of this teacher, who also has OnlyFans.

The viral case of the driver Juan Soler, has attracted attention, since when trying to test a blender live on the program ‘The sun comes out’, of Imagen TV, this played a trick on him and it did not work.

This failure did not go unnoticed by viewers, who quickly took to social networks to mention the moment that consisted of a product promotion that did not work.

A “little shop” surprised in Mexico because it began to sell in a subdivision without an entrance or showcases to expose their products for sale, demonstrating that the provisional in retailas long as a demand is met, it is functional.

More than a million users watched the video where the user explains how to buy in the secret store in the subdivision behind. In the video you see a huge gray wall with security protection fence and a doorbell hanging from it.

“Once I went to one and it said ring the bell and it was a tied stone,” commented a user named Martín Hernández, while other users criticized the appearance of the doorbell and how after ringing the doorbell no one responded to the neighbors’ request customer.

In other words, the OnlyFans window is open to anyone who wants to become a content creator, which is why an alleged actress from ‘La Rosa de Guadalupe’, one of Televisa’s most successful and viral programs, has decided expand and try “luck” on the explicit content platform.