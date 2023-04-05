The Murder of Sonic Review: a free game through enigmi e misteri

Some of them have ipotizzato che potesse essere un pesce d’aprile, consider the date of the announcement, but it could be a fatto e finite game. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is a free visual novel for everyone on PC (and also Mac) from SEGA to celebrate his own strongest and most iconic character ever, permeating him in a totally different context from his comfort zone. A grandiose experiment, which flies away in a short time and which if lascia apprezzare for the intention of flying provides something unpublished legato to Sonic.

Sonic is dead, long live Sonic

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog vi mette nei panni di un personaggio completely nuevo, al quale potrete I will give the name I prefer. After the capotreno intent on spending his last adventure in his pension, our future investigator in Erba will attend Amy Rose’s birthday party, who has decided to invite all of her friends to her on a train in which he will see the inscenato of a homicide.

As it is easily intuitable, Siamo nelle stanze preferite di Agatha Christie, Siamo also in continuation of Knives Out, but obviously the perfect parallelism is that with Assassinio sull’Orient Express. The only difference is that qui tutto dovrebbe essere una simple messa in scena. Il Mirage Express (the game is entirely in English) sees Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Shadow, Vector, Espio, Rogue, Blaze and Amy impegnarsi per I will solve the mystery guarding the murder of one of the parrots, tra indizi, rivelazioni e lo stupore generale. Ogni personaggio will appear in Amy’s part, a backstory to which they attended and a booth inside of which they would stand: she will be scouting the colpevole on duty, interrogating everyone and passeggeri and facedovi affiancare of Tails. Ogni personaggio dell’universo di Sonic avrà il suo stile, il suo modo di fare de él, with sfumature di personalità più layer rispectto al pastato del brand. Thanks to all the movements of the lungs and the series, cheer up for the più piccoli, which initially was a riccio designated only alla corsa, without a real depth of character, and has also assumed a new depth of character: join lui, also Tails, Amy and gli altri membri del cast riusciranno ad avere il loro spazio. Persino personaggi eat Vector, Espio, Rogue and Blaze mostreranno inaspettate sfaccettature, think to dare “charactere” to the plot.

A visual novel with a running game

From the moment in which the assassination found the true game began, which lasted around 2 years. The opera vi will want to analyze the various booths, one per turn, to rintracciare all gli indizi and will arrive poi to interrogate the occupant of that determined stanza. Tails avrà semper delle raccomandazioni per voi e vi guiderà in the resolution of the problem, ed è qui che si annida l’aspetto più scialbo dell’intera struttura ludica, dal momento che potrete I will continue to tentoni and sbagliare how much I turned aroundadjusting the solution by exclusion.

Gli investigadori intenzionati to obtain the result in a soddisfacent manner will cercheranno di indovinare al primo colpo, but a similar formula predicts that even those who will try to quickly devour the experience without soffermarsi troppo sui dettagli potrà scoprire il mistero. Certainly, with this second approccio if the conceptual substrate of the intera avventura indebolises, it is a sin that The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog was thought in this way, without a qualifying finale that fornisca a result of our investigation, spingendoci magari to pay the right attention to detail. I will mitigate this aspect and I will also change a little the rhythm of the experiments found in the mini-games that, in the course of the visual novel, always have fun with completeness, nonché fundamentali to walk ahead. Si tratta di un specie di endless runner che richiama le meccaniche dei primi videogiochi a marchio Sonic. The objective will be that the rings will be obtained sufficient to far if you suppose that they transform into evidence, so that they can attack the interrogato of the day. A prisoner turn dimestichezza with the speed of the riccio, dovrete mettere to dura prova i riflessi to overcome all gli ostacoli, I will not lose gli anelli raccolti and I will always jump at the right moment, where I will avoid the cadere and dover ricominciare dall’inizio.

Per quanto il minigioco sia apprezzabile, verso la fine if it accuses a little of ridondanza, like the umpteenth iteration of this sfida sia stata inserted prevalently allo scopo di allungare la già ridotta longevità. The girl will hardly subenter, ma the excessive difficulty of the last session, dettata dall’alta generale frenesia, potrebbe indurvi a ripetere più volte il livello per ottenere quell’unico anello mancante e soddisfare il requisite di accesso a la phase successiva. If it’s about, d’altro canto, dell’unica vera sfida che The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog vi proposes, given that for the rest – come già accentnato – l’avventura scorre via senza alcun grattacapo.

Dialoghi frizzanti e historia gradevole

Ciò che davvero shines in gioco è il modo in cui è stata costruita l’intera plot: d’altronde in a visual novel è questo che è lecito aspettarsi. Ogni interazione è ben construita e divertente: il fatto di avere l’intero cast di Sonic a disposizione è un altro grande value aggiunto, que vi calerà in the best way possible in a vast universe. L’attenzione riposta nella scrittura dei dialoghi, tra l’altro, è figlia di una chiara scelta di SEGA che, da Sonic Frontiers in advance, seed aver iniziato to dare maggior weight all the narrative structure. Il tutto accompagnato gives an excellent graphic style, which richiama le recenti produzioni bequeathed to the riccio.

It is well evident that the will of the Japanese company of sottolineare still a volta quanto Sonic is easily declinable in so many genres, after spin-off and other examples of the past: enough to think Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, also Sonic RAlso, Sonic Chronicles has transposed the entire SEGA universe into an RPG for Nintendo DS. With The Murder of Sonic The Hedgehog it is the turn of the visual novel, a highly diffused genre in the Levante Sun. Ribadiamo, infine, that the title is entirely in English, but the plot is very simple to follow, i dialogi are not excessively verbosi and nemmeno troppo complessi for content and language used.