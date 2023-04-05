Wunsiedel: girl (10) found dead in a youth welfare facility – special commission determined

Shocking incident in the Wunsiedler city area: employees one Child and youth welfare facility have on Tuesday morning (April 4, 2023) around 9 a.m ten-year-old girl dead found in a room. They then set the emergency call away. This is confirmed by a spokeswoman for the police headquarters in Upper Franconia inFranken.de.

The ambulance finally got it death of the child have to determine. One special commission was established for the investigation.

What happened to the girl in Wunsiedel? police express themselves

The task now is to determine the background to the incident. After initial measures by the Wunsiedel Police Inspectorate with the support of the surrounding departments, the Criminal police from Hof the further investigations.





Specialists also conducted extensive forensic measures at the facility, reports the police in a press release. “The cause of death we still can to not confirm”said the police spokeswoman.

The Prosecutor Hof has a forensic examination arranged at which first signs of third-party debt have revealed. For investigative reasons, the police cannot provide any further details.