The National explores the pain of love breakups in their new song “Eucalyptus”

We warn you: if you are going through a love breakup, this song is going to hit deep. Or well, the same and it helps them cope with the moment. One way or the other, The National bring us a new song called “Eucalyptus”one of those full of nostalgia that only they know how to put together.

This is a new single from what will be the band’s next album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, which will be released at the end of April. Here’s all the information in case you don’t have it yet.

The National brings us their new song “Eucalyptus”. Photo: Getty

The National releases the song “Eucalyptus” to get into a sad mood

As we said above, on this track the band explores the pain of love breakups, and does so from a rather striking perspective. When one goes through a separation, suddenly one enters into that strange dilemma of dividing up certain material possessions.

Of course it hurts, obviously not so much because of the material value of things, but because of how symbolic it is to get rid of all that was achieved as a couple. The National really threw a song with “Eucalyptus” of those that even if you’re not going through a breakout, it’s going to choke you up. Here we leave the role:

The National’s new album is released in April

The National brings us the song “Eucalyptus” as their third promotional single from their new album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Previously, the band had released the songs “Tropic Morning News” y “New Order T-Shirt”who also have that emotional roll so characteristic of the group.

“Throughout the record there’s a lot of staring into the abyss and wondering if a relationship has run its course”, said vocalist Matt Berninger in a statement about this album that will be released on April 28 next. There we leave the information for you to have it on your calendar, eh.

The album will feature a lot of cool collaborations like Phoebe Bridgers, Sufjan Stevens y Taylor Swift. So it looks like it will be one of the most outstanding albums of this 2023, don’t you think?

Cover of the new album by The National. Photo: Courtesy.

