The new center leader: “Norrbotten cannot bear all the investments itself”

The Center Party’s new leader Muharrem Demirok visited Norrbotten and the Center Party’s district annual meeting this weekend.

– Many of Norrbotten’s municipalities are having growing pains in this new industrialization wave. Those growing pains must be borne in solidarity by all of Sweden, not just by Norrbotten’s municipalities, said party leader Muharrem Demirok (C) after meeting party colleagues in the county.

The center party lost its parliamentary mandate from Norrbotten in the last election and instead SD advanced in the county.

– Norrbotten lost a strong vote in the Riksdag. Now instead you have a Member of Parliament who had never even been to Norrbotten before he was elected, said Muharrem Demirokk.

In the clip, you hear Demirok answer why the Center lost its Norrbothnian parliamentary mandate.