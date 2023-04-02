The Frente de Todos evaluates defining the candidacies in the PASO with two formulas

The Minister of the Interior of the Nation, Eduardo Wado De Pedro, acknowledged that the Frente de Todos is in a process of understanding “how to reach the PASSED”, following the strategy proposed by Alberto Fernández to define the candidacies by this means. He expanded that they consider going to the primary election “with two formulas”.

The national official once again remarked that the elections PASSEDare “the scenario defined by President Alberto Fernández last year, when many sectors of the Frente de Todos (FdT) proposed different alternatives” and he, as president of the Justicialista Party, “defined that we get to this instance,” with which today “we are following that strategy,” he ironized.

Eduardo Wado De Pedro, Minister of the Interior of the Nation. Source: (Diary With You)

De Pedro pointed out that the electoral table of the official space continues with the dialogue process, “perhaps without photos, but it continues,” he said. “There is a process of dialogue within the FdT, regarding what are the steps to follow,” said the minister, adding: “Since the deadlines for the electoral law are still missing, it gives us a little more time.”

Despite analyzing the possibility of resolving the candidacies through elections PASSEDthe Kirchner official assured that the real discussions in the ruling coalition are about how to order people’s liveswhich we promised in 2019, but “the pandemic, the war and the drought arrived”.

Eduardo Wado De Pedro and President Alberto Fernández. Source: (Infobae)

For the head of the interior portfolio, during the government of former President Mauricio Macri, it “generated a transfer of resources to the most thriving sectors, which messed up the life of the middle and lower class”. “What we ask today is to make an effort,” said De Pedro, “so that this pain when you see the numbers of poverty is transformed into concrete policies that change the reality of people.”