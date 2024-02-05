The new eyebrow guru in Miami

MIAMI.- Las eyebrows are the framework of face, so our appearance or look can vary greatly depending on the thickness, shape or color that each women decide to experiment in this area of ​​the face.

But how do you find the perfect option in the midst of an offer that promotes fluffy, bleached, extra fine, micropigmented and laminated eyebrow styles? Massiel Reyes, expert in hair removal, extension, and eyebrow design, shares her best advice.

For women there is nothing more comfortable and practical than waking up or getting out of the shower with every eyebrow hair in its place. And that can be achieved thanks to various techniques, the owner of Massiel Reyes Brows Studio told DIARIO LAS AMRICAS, a beauty expert who offers design and hair removal services, in addition to lifting eyelashes and body waxing.

This year, the style of disheveled eyebrows that we have seen on various catwalks and red carpets will continue to be a trend. But celebrities will also be promoting a look more natural, with less makeup, in which the eyebrows alone will be able to provide personality and firmness to the face, said the expert, who also announced that the laminated eyebrow style is here to stay and be a trend this year.

Lamination is an aesthetic procedure that consists of fixing, straightening and coloring the eyebrows with dye or henna. And the biggest advantages it provides are directing the eyebrows, filling in spaces and giving a feeling of more volume. Managing to offer versatility and a lot of elegance, he said.

About Massiel Reyes

Massiel Reyes is a young Venezuelan businesswoman who decided to start a business when her daughter Paula was born. She has always been my great motivation, confessed the beauty and micropigmentation expert.

I wanted to spend more time with my daughter, and that was what drove me to continue my career independently, recalled the immigrant who settled in the United States in September 2017, and who since her arrival has not stopped training to offer What all women are looking for, fuller, shaped and docile eyebrows. Achieving through her innovative proposal to give life to a more intense look that provides strength and attitude.

