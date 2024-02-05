The great dates in the life of Charles III

LONDON.- The king Charles IIIsick with cancer for which he began treatment today – February 5 -, was crowned on May 6, 2023 at the age of 74, after becoming the oldest monarch in British history to access the throne after death from his mother, Elizabeth II.
Some of the main dates that have marked the life of Carlos III
– November 14, 1948: Charles Philip Arthur George of Edinburgh, the eldest son of Princess Elizabeth and second in succession to the British throne, is born in Buckingham Palace.
– February 6, 1952: His grandfather, George VI, dies, and his mother becomes Queen Elizabeth II. At 3 years old, Carlos becomes heir to the throne.
– July 1, 1969: appointed Prince of Wales in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle.
– 1970: He graduated from the University of Cambridge.
– 1971-1976: After a brief romance with Camilla Shand, the prince enters the Royal Navy. She married Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973.
– 1977: Carlos meets Diana Spencer, then 16 years old, while dating her older sister Sarah Spencer.
– February 24, 1981: The engagement of Carlos, 31, with Diana, 19, is announced.
– July 29, 1981: The couple marry in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, watched by some 750 million viewers worldwide. Diana becomes Princess of Wales.
– June 21, 1982: Prince William is born.
– September 15, 1984: Prince Harry is born.
– December 9, 1992: Charles officially separates from Diana. The divorce will be pronounced on August 28, 1996.
– August 31, 1997: Diana dies in a car accident in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. Carlos insists that she be buried with royal honors.
– April 9, 2005: He marries the woman he has been in love with for years and with whom he had a scandalous extramarital relationship, Camilla Parker Bowles, in Windsor town hall.
– April 29, 2011: his son William marries Kate Middleton, now known as Kate, Princess of Wales.
– May 19, 2018: accompanies Meghan Markle, whose father is absent, to the altar to marry her son Harry.
– March 7, 2020: Harry attacks his father in a television interview from the United States, where he moved with Meghan after leaving the monarchy at the beginning of 2020. The prince accuses Charles of being suffocated by tradition.
– April 9, 2021: He loses his father, Prince Philip, who died almost a hundred years old.
– September 8, 2022: His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, dies surrounded by her family in the Scottish castle of Balmoral. As heir he automatically becomes king with the name Charles III.
– September 10, 2022: He is officially proclaimed monarch in a traditional but sober ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, opening a new chapter in the British monarchy.
– May 6, 2023: He is crowned, along with his wife Camilla, before some 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey in London, during a simplified and modernized ceremony.
FUENTE: AFP