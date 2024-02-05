The great dates in the life of Charles III

LONDON.- The king Charles III sick with cancer for which he began treatment today – February 5 -, was crowned on May 6, 2023 at the age of 74, after becoming the oldest monarch in British history to access the throne after death from his mother, Elizabeth II.

– November 14, 1948: Charles Philip Arthur George of Edinburgh, the eldest son of Princess Elizabeth and second in succession to the British throne, is born in Buckingham Palace.

– February 6, 1952: His grandfather, George VI, dies, and his mother becomes Queen Elizabeth II. At 3 years old, Carlos becomes heir to the throne.

– July 1, 1969: appointed Prince of Wales in a televised ceremony at Caernarfon Castle.

– 1970: He graduated from the University of Cambridge.

– 1971-1976: After a brief romance with Camilla Shand, the prince enters the Royal Navy. She married Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973.

– 1977: Carlos meets Diana Spencer, then 16 years old, while dating her older sister Sarah Spencer.

– February 24, 1981: The engagement of Carlos, 31, with Diana, 19, is announced.

– July 29, 1981: The couple marry in a ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, watched by some 750 million viewers worldwide. Diana becomes Princess of Wales.

– June 21, 1982: Prince William is born.

– September 15, 1984: Prince Harry is born.

– December 9, 1992: Charles officially separates from Diana. The divorce will be pronounced on August 28, 1996.

– August 31, 1997: Diana dies in a car accident in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. Carlos insists that she be buried with royal honors.

– April 9, 2005: He marries the woman he has been in love with for years and with whom he had a scandalous extramarital relationship, Camilla Parker Bowles, in Windsor town hall.

– April 29, 2011: his son William marries Kate Middleton, now known as Kate, Princess of Wales.

– May 19, 2018: accompanies Meghan Markle, whose father is absent, to the altar to marry her son Harry.

– March 7, 2020: Harry attacks his father in a television interview from the United States, where he moved with Meghan after leaving the monarchy at the beginning of 2020. The prince accuses Charles of being suffocated by tradition.

– April 9, 2021: He loses his father, Prince Philip, who died almost a hundred years old.

– September 8, 2022: His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, dies surrounded by her family in the Scottish castle of Balmoral. As heir he automatically becomes king with the name Charles III.

– September 10, 2022: He is officially proclaimed monarch in a traditional but sober ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London, opening a new chapter in the British monarchy.

– May 6, 2023: He is crowned, along with his wife Camilla, before some 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey in London, during a simplified and modernized ceremony.

FUENTE: AFP