The next matches of the Copa del Rey are already known

MADRID -, He Atlético de Madrid will host Sevilla in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey next week, while the Barcelona will visit Athletic Club de Bilbao in search of a place in the semifinals, after the draw held this Thursday.

Atlético will seek passage to the next phase of the KO tournament after beating Real Madrid 4-2 in extra time on Thursday in an intense match.

The red and whites will face Sevilla, who beat Getafe 3-1 on Tuesday with a double from Isaac Romero.

In free fall in LaLiga, Sevilla will try to maintain its cup-winning course in the Metropolitano.

Barcelona, ​​who were given a scare by the modest Unionistas de Salamanca, will visit a difficult Athletic de Bilbao, who won 2-0 against Alavés in the round of 16.

The Barça team had to come back on Thursday against Unionistas, a team from the third category of Spanish football, to end up winning 3-1.

In the other clashes for a place in the semifinals, Mallorca will host Girona, the new leader of LaLiga, which is also going through great dynamics in the Cup, and Real Sociedad will visit Celta de Vigo.

These quarterfinals are played in a single match on the field of the team whose name came out first in the draw held this Thursday at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), on the outskirts of Madrid.

Picsart_24-01-19_17-24-18-447.jpg Rodrigo Riquelme, from Atlético de Madrid, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring against Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey match, played on Thursday, January 18, 2024 AP/Manu Fernandez

– Pairings and schedules for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals:

Tuesday, January 23:

Celta – Real Sociedad

Wednesday, January 24:

Mallorca – Girona

Athletic de Bilbao – Barcelona

Thursday, January 25:

Atlético de Madrid – Seville

Source: AFP