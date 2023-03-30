The Night Crusade arrives at Barranco Azul

Juarez City.- Public Services carried out the Night Crusade on Barranco Azul street on a 4.3-kilometer stretch from Panamericana avenue to De Los Aztecas avenue, the municipal government reported in a press release.

In the statement, it indicates that Arturo Rivera Barreno, director of the unit, details that the cleaning of the central ridge of the road and the aesthetic pruning of elm and ash trees were carried out, 14 tons of garbage and grass, 82 tires and 17 tons of skidded soil.

The official added that 10 80-watt LED luminaires were installed, in addition 32 more were rehabilitated and 142 were maintained.

Operational coordinators from the Parks and Gardens, Cleaning and Public Lighting Directorates led the night operation with heavy machinery such as mechanical sweepers, treated water pipes and lighting baskets.