“The nuclear phase-out in mid-April remains the same”: Environment Minister Lemke rules out longer nuclear lifetimes

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has firmly ruled out another extension of the nuclear lifespan in Germany.

“The nuclear phase-out in mid-April will remain,” Lemke told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “The risks of nuclear power are ultimately unmanageable,” she added.

The minister countered fears that the security of the energy supply would be endangered by the nuclear phase-out. “In an international comparison, we have a very high security of supply,” said Lemke.

“Necessary step to achieve climate targets” The Greens also want to bring forward the phase-out of coal in eastern Germany to 2030

This is “significantly better” than that of neighboring German countries “with the highest proportion of nuclear power,” she emphasized. “At that time, a few electricity companies with nuclear power plants dominated the German market much more,” she said.

In the long run, competition and more renewable energies are the best means of stable prices Steffi Lemke, Federal Environment Minister

“In the long run, competition and more renewable energies are therefore the best means of stable prices,” said the politician.

Final nuclear phase-out actually planned for the turn of the year

The final phase-out of nuclear power should actually have taken place at the turn of the year.

Due to the difficult energy situation as a result of the war in Ukraine, the shutdown of the last nuclear power plants was postponed to April 15 – with the Chancellor’s word of power, which ended an internal coalition dispute between the Greens and the FDP for the time being.

While the FDP advocates further use of nuclear power, this is taboo for the Greens and SPD. (AFP)

