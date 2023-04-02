The number of bankruptcies is increasing in Blekinge

It is the credit information company Syna that produced statistics on the number of companies that went bankrupt during the first quarter of 2023.

In Blekinge, it is about 17 companies that have been declared bankrupt – an increase of 13 percent.

– The development indicates that many companies are having a difficult time and that many are still fighting for their survival. Hard hit industries are not entirely unexpectedly the restaurant industry and the construction sector, says Karl Stjerna, CEO of Syna.

Already predicted last fall

Already in the autumn, Blekinge’s regional director at Swedish Enterprise, Johan Dalén, predicted that it would be a tough winter for the companies in the county. Even then, in September, it was established that bankruptcies had increased significantly in Blekinge and that tougher times were expected.

– I would say that the energy crisis and the risk of inflation are worse than the pandemic in that it affects the entire business community more broadly, Johan Dalén told SVT Nyheter Blekinge.

The new figures for the first quarter of 2023 show an increase in bankruptcies also at the national level, up by 30 percent since the turn of the year.