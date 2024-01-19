The Powerball grand prize remains without a winner, the jackpot increases again

MIAMI_ The national lottery network Powerball continues to add millions in Florida and 44 states, after no one matched the winning numbers on Wednesday night, and now the sum is more attractive with a jackpot of 120 million dollars.

The grand prize of 120 million dollars will be played this Saturday, January 20 at 11 p.m. Each ticket has a value of two dollars.

The winning numbers for the draw on Wednesday the 17th were: 18, 22, 43, 61, 65 with the additional Powerball number 2 and a 4x Power Play multiplier.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

